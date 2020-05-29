Fourth Sigma Pi member pleads guilty in connection to Collin Wiant’s hazing death

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fourth member of the Sigma Pi fraternity has pleaded guilty in connection to the hazing death of Ohio University student Collin Wiant.

22-year-old Saxon Angell-Perez of Upper Arlington pled guilty to hazing and received two years of non-reporting probation. He also pled guilty to possession of cocaine and permitting drug abuse. He will be placed in the prosecutor’s diversion program for those offenses.

Angell-Perez graduated from OU this spring.

Wiant died on November 12, 2018 at a house used in Sigma Pi Fraternity activities. A toxicology report shows that Wiant died of asphyxiation due to nitrous oxide ingestion. At the time of his death, Wiant was a pledge of the Epsilon Chapter of Sigma Pi.

Former OU student and Sigma Pi member Dominic Figliol pleaded guilty in February.

Figliol, a 21-year-old from Athens, pled guilty to two felony charges of possession of drugs and a misdemeanor charge of hazing and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws.

Current OU student Cullen W. McLaughlin also pleaded guilty in February to two felony counts of possession of LSD.

The fourth frat member, Zachary Herskovitz, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of permitting drug abuse and a misdemeanor hazing charge.

The 22-year-old was sentenced to a diversion program and one year of non-reporting probation.

None of the four Sigma Pi members received prison time.

These five members of the former fraternity still face charges:

Joshua Thomas Androsac, 20, of Lewis Center, Ohio, Permitting Drug Abuse, a felony of the fifth degree; Hazing, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree; Involuntary Manslaughter, a felony of the first degree; two (2) counts of Trafficking in Harmful Intoxicants, felonies of the fifth degree; and Trafficking in Cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree.

Corbin Michael Gustafson, 22, Reckless Homicide, a felony of the third degree.

Elijah Robert Wahib, 22, of Westlake, Ohio, Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree; Permitting Drug Abuse, a felony of the fifth degree; Hazing, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree; Assault, a misdemeanor of the first degree; Obstructing Justice, a felony of the fifth degree; and Failure to Comply with Underage Alcohol Laws, an unspecified misdemeanor.

Wahib is scheduled to appear before a judge Nov. 21 for arraignment. James Dylan Wanke/Silver Serpent, LLC, 25, Involuntary Manslaughter, a felony of the first degree; two (2) counts of trafficking in Harmful Intoxicants, felonies of the fifth degree; Involuntary Manslaughter, a felony of the third degree; and Improperly Dispensing or Distributing Nitrous Oxide, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree. Wanke will appear before Judge Patrick J. Lang for arraignment on November 20. 2019, at 9:15 a.m.

Wanke is scheduled to appear before a judge Nov. 20 for arraignment. Stephan Brent Lewis, 27, Trafficking in Harmful Intoxicants, a felony of the fifth degree; and Improperly Dispensing or Distributing Nitrous Oxide, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree.

In February, the family of Collin Wiant filed a lawsuit against the fraternity and its international headquarters. The lawsuit says Wiant’s death was caused “extensive hazing” by fraternity members who provided and forced drugs on him, beat him with a belt, punched him, pelted with eggs as well as provided and forced to drink a gallon of alcohol in an hour.

The lawsuit states that the majority of the hazing took place inside what is known as the “Fun Room” or “Education Room” at the unofficial annex house of the Epsilon Chapter located several blocks away from campus.

In April, Ohio University announced it expelled Sigma Pi from campus.