Four victims of Ohio State Fair accident still in serious or critical condition

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — As some rides re-opened at the Ohio State Fair on Friday, four victims who were injured the accident that shut them down remained hospitalized.

Three people are still receiving care at Ohio State’s Wexner Medical. Two are listed in serious condition while one remains in critical condition.

At Grant Medical Center, an 18-year-old woman is in critical but stable condition.

Meanwhile, for those who knew the 18-year-old killed in the accident, the process of healing emotionally has begun. On Friday, the ROTC group Tyler Jarrell belonged to at Franklin Heights High School gathered to talk about how they were feeling. A guide counselor was on hand.

“Grieving is part of being a human being,” says Captain Tom Lennon, who is retired from the Navy and now leads the ROTC program at Franklin Heights.

He adds that every student grieves differently and that the school is offering professional support to any student impacted by Jarrell’s death.

The rides at the fair are owned and operated by Amusements of America. John Vivona, one of the owners of the company, tells NBC4 it’s been a difficult couple of days. “We’re devastated,” Vivona said. “We’re still investigating to see what happened. We don’t know what happened. We’re trying to figure it out.”

Vivona says his company owns just the one Fire Ball ride. He says he’s convinced the fatal incident Wednesday night was a mechanical failure and not a manpower or human or inspection issue. “There’s state inspectors, we have a third party inspection and everything that could possibly be done was done,” Vivona said.

Julie Marshall of Dayton was among the first to ride the Sky Glider when it reopened. “This and the big slide, that’s about it,” Marshall said. “We won’t go on any more that spin or mechanical like that. I don’t know why. We think this one’s safe.”Editor’s note: A previous version of this story reported that a third victim was in stable condition at Wexner Medical Center. An OSUMC spokesperson says this person is actually in critical condition.