ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Four central Ohio residents are heading to prison after pleading guilty to a string of bank robberies earlier this year.

Travis Metter, 23, of Lancaster; Lindsey Williams, 24, of Lancaster; James Jones, 28, of Akron; and Amber Morrison, 26, of Chillicothe, were sentenced to prison Tuesday for their involvement in a slew of bank robberies that spanned four Ohio counties: Franklin, Ross, Licking and Muskingum, according to a news release from the Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office.

The four suspects are alleged to have robbed two PNC banks — one in Canal Winchester and a second in Chillicothe — along with Park National Bank in Newark and North Valley Bank in Zanesville.

The robbery spree began on April 11 in Canal Winchester when Jones and Mettler reportedly entered a bank and demanded money from the teller. The two then drove Williams’ car back to their apartment, where Morrison reportedly divvied up the money among the group.

On their way to Akron, their vehicle broke down, forcing them to purchase a 2002 Nissan Maxima, the prosecutor’s office said. While driving back home to Lancaster, the group reportedly searched online for a Zanesville bank furthest from the police station, where Jones and Mettler again handed the teller a note demanding money, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Bank tellers, however, were reportedly confused and did not hand over money to the robbers. In the following week, the four were involved in two additional robberies, one in Newark and one in Chillicothe, the prosecutor’s office said.

Detectives with the Zanesville Police Department used surveillance video to determine the group’s connection to their 2002 Nissan Maxima crime vehicle.

The prosecutor’s office said the group received the following prison sentences:

Jones: 15 to 20-and-a-half years, plus the remaining three years left on his parole

Mettler: 12 to 16 years

Morrison: 8 to 12 years

Williams: 6 to 9 years

