COLUBMUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Four Columbus residents have been charged in connection with a human trafficking operation after a multiyear-long investigation.

According to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s office, 33-year-old Jami Sherrill, 33, Anthony Rogers, 36, Ezra Bowers, 45, and Crystal Tippie, 36, were charged with a total of 44 felony counts of criminal activity that occurred between 2018 and 2022.

An investigation by the Ohio Organized Crime Investigation Commission identified 27 potential human trafficking victims and seized $208,733 in cash, $200,000 in narcotics and five firearms.

On Oct. 5, a Franklin County grand jury indicted Sherrill and Rogers on a pattern of corrupt activity and multiple counts of trafficking and possession of fentanyl-related compound, trafficking and possession of cocaine, trafficking in persons, compelling and promoting prostitution.

Tippie was charged with engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in cocaine and possession of cocaine. Bowers was charged with engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

Sherrill and Bowers have been detained and are in custody. Rogers and Tippie are still at large. Anyone with information on Rogers or Tippie can contact Columbus police at 614-645-4545.