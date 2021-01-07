Former US attorney weighs in on possible Capitol rioting charges

FILE – In this July 18, 2019 file photo Benjamin Glassman, United States Attorney of the Southern District of Ohio, speaks during a news conference in Cincinnati. Glassman has resigned effective Nov. 1. He is stepping aside for Republican President Donald Trump’s pick, veteran prosecutor David DeVillers. DeVillers is a former Franklin County prosecutor and a Columbus-based assistant U.S. attorney for 17 years. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

CINCINNATI (WCMH) — Authorities like the FBI are combing through evidence, interviewing witnesses, and watching imagery to figure out who committed crimes at the U.S. Capitol.

The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, David DeVillers, released a statement Thursday and included three charges possible charges:

18 United States Code section 231 – Civil Disorder, which prohibits adversely affecting any federally protected function or obstructing any law enforcement officer from the performance of official duties, punishable by up to five years in prison.

18 United States Code section 2101 – The Federal Riot Act , which applies to anyone who traveled interstate to incite, promote, or participate in a riot. This includes anyone who aided or abetted individuals who carried on a riot or committed a violent crime in furtherance of a riot. The crime is punishable by up to five years in prison.

18 United States Code section 2383 – Rebellion or insurrection. This law states that whoever incites, assists, or engages in any rebellion or insurrection against the United States faces up to 10 years in prison.

“We are in continual contact with the FBI and they are actively investigating,” DeVillers said in a statement. “There is no set timeframe for investigations to conclude.”

Benjamin Glassman was his predecessor. He explained any federal investigation is time-consuming because of the serious nature.

“Conducting a federal investigation upends somebody’s life,” said Glassman. “When you talk about the target of that investigation or a witness of that investigation, it’s extraordinarily serious business, because the crimes were talking about here are extraordinarily serious.

JURISDICTION: How can people be prosecuted in Ohio?

“A federal crime can be prosecuted where the crime took place in whole or in part. If a crime took entirely in Washington D.C., then it should be prosecuted in Washington D.C. But if you’re talking about something like a conspiracy… a conspiracy might start or take place in part in the Southern District of Ohio, and then it could be prosecuted here.”

Glassman is referring to 18 United States Code section 2101 listed above.

“There are an enormous number of statutes that are potentially implicated by all the conduct we saw yesterday. I saw just looking at news reports what looked like an assault on federal officials,” Glassman said. “I saw destruction on United States property. I saw what sure looked like an attempt to interfere with the United States government.”

INVESTIGATIVE PROCESS

“It matters to work closely with the FBI,” Glassman said. “The FBI has field offices all over the United States that cover the entire country. The Southern District of Ohio, that’s the Cincinnati-Columbus division, and the joint terrorism task force of the Cincinnati and Columbus division are going to be working closely. They include federal, state, and local law enforcement officers .”

Glassman continued explaining that this group works closely through their intelligence about what they know about people in the Southern District of Ohio and sharing that information with the FBI. The FBI will share the info across the country with other offices.

Identify particular people will be the first step. Then gathering social media and all recordings, interviewing anybody who could possibly confirm the information, and then locating the people so they can be arrested.

This is on video, what else needs to be done?

“Video is only one perspective. When you go into charging someone and bringing a case, you want to be sure every perspective,” said Glassman. “With that said, I have every confidence the FBI is going to be able to come up with that evidence against plenty of people.”

The process can vary from eyewitness accounts and making sure their stories match. There are situations that it is not entirely obvious by looking at imagery.

Personally and Professionally

“I’m certainly happy the storming of the Capitol failed,” said Glassman. “I’m disheartened that many many more people are not already in custody and I hope they will be soon.”

Glassman strongly emphasized that all investigations take various amounts of time and that prosecutors “don’t act until you have the proof.” Once there is proof, the most serious charges available should be brought to court.

“It was absolutely horrible feeling to be outside of the government and not be in a position to try to more directly act,” he said. “I do have confidence in the phenomenal federal prosecutors in the Southern District of Ohio and around the country.”

Glassman left the district attorney post in November 2019 when DeVillers was appointed to the position. He’s happy to work for his company yet still misses the people and professionals from the prosecutor’s office. He had one plea, and that was to anyone who knows anything about what happened yesterday to report it.

“If the public could understand how good they are, how phenomenal lawyers they are, how dedicated they are to the mission of pursuing justice, and how tirelessly they work, it’s a great thing that makes me feel really good about the United States and I wish everybody got to see it as closely as I did.”

Individuals in the Southern District of Ohio with information related to the commission of federal crimes at the Capitol are asked to contact the FBI at 513-421-4310. Additionally, tips may be submitted to the FBI at fbi.gov/USCapitol.