Former township fire chief charged with rape of minor

BUTLER CO., Ohio (WCMH) — A former fire chief of Madison Township in Butler County has been arrested and charged with committing sex crimes.

Ronald Miller, age 69, of Middletown, was charged with two counts of rape and four counts of gross sexual imposition involving a minor.

According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Miller formerly served as the fire chief of Madison Township. He was booked into the Middletown City Jail on Sunday.

In a press release, Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said that “crimes like these are always difficult when it involves children.”