Former teacher pleads guilty, is sentenced to 4 years for sex with student

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A former teacher and administrator was sentenced to four years in prison after entering a guilty plea to having sex with a teen student.

Brooke M. Wright, 39, entered the guilty plea to two counts of sexual battery in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas on Thursday. In addition to the prison sentence, Wright must surrender her teaching license and is required to register as a sex offender.

Wright was a teacher and administrator at Ventures Academy in Delaware and was suspended when school officials learned of the criminal investigation. She pleaded guilty to engaging in sexual acts with a 13-year old male student whom she tutored between May and September 2020.

Wright had been indicted by a Franklin County Grand Jury in 2019.

