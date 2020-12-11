Former teacher calls Goodson “a golden soul”

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One of Casey Goodson Jr.’s former teachers is sharing her stories about the 23-year-old man who was shot and killed by a Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy last Friday.

Malissa Thomas-St. Clair was Goodson’s sixth grade math teacher.

At the end of that school year, the two had lost touch, but in 2013, Thomas-St. Clair’s son was murdered. Shortly thereafter, she said Goodson sent her a message asking if she remembered him, while also offering words of encouragement.

Thomas-St. Clair said he also asked if he could help raise money for her son’s services.

“I said ‘Casey, I know exactly who you are,'” she explained. “‘Of course, I remember you’ and then I said, ‘This message means more to me than you know.'”

In the years that followed, Thomas-St. Clair said the two had lost touch again, until early last year. That is when she was hit and injured by a drunk driver, and Goodson again sent her messages of support.

A few months later, the two saw each other at a store and took a photo together.

“I had the biggest smile on my face and so did he,” she said. “When we shot that selfie, to see it now — I’m so thankful that I have a golden nugget of a golden soul.”

Goodson had a commercial driver’s license. Thomas-St. Clair said the last the time she heard from him was Nov. 6, when he was giving her advice to share with another former student who was also looking to obtain his CDL.