Former postal carrier sentenced for stealing parcels containing illegal drugs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man has been sentenced to 24 months in federal prison for stealing and selling packages containing illicit drugs while he was a U.S. Postal Carrier.

Ricky Lee Harris Germany, 33, pleaded guilty in September 2019 to one count of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute drugs such as methamphetamine and marijuana.

Germany worked as a city postal carrier at the Oakland Park Station in Columbus from 2013 until 2018.

Court documents state that Germany sought out large parcels from California, Texas, and Arizona from his assigned route and others, then checked the packages during his lunch break to see if they contained drugs.

Authorities say they recovered opened packages containing marijuana, THC oil, and methamphetamine during a search of Germany’s residence.

They say Germany stole some 100 pounds of marijuana over the course of six months, then sold the drugs in his neighborhood.

The U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General Eastern Area Field Office headed up the investigation.