Former police chief voted in as interim Pike County Sheriff during Reader’s suspension

PIKETON, Ohio (WCMH) — A former police chief is now the interim sheriff for Pike County.

According to Pike County Democratic Party chairman David DeWitt, former Piketon police chief Jim Nelson was voted in as the interim sheriff by the Pike County Democratic Party committee at a special meeting at Piketon High School Thursday night.

The move comes after Charles Reader was suspended from the office earlier this month after a grand jury returned a 16-count indictment against him. Reader is accused of theft in office and tampering with evidence, among other crimes.

Because Reader ran and was elected as a Democrat, the party had to decide who would serve as the interim sheriff.

Nelson will start as sheriff immediately. It is unclear how long he will serve as sheriff.

Reader’s next court date is scheduled for Aug. 12.