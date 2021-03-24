Former Pike County Sheriff to be sentenced for theft

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Suspended Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader is set to appear in a Pike County courtroom Wednesday to be sentenced on charges including theft.

Reader pleaded guilty to charges in September 2020 to two counts of theft in office, two counts of tampering with evidence, and conflict of interest. He faces prison time for those offenses.

An anonymous tip in 2018 prompted an investigation into Reader, and he was indicted in June 2019 on 16 charges. He was suspended from his position as sheriff in July 2019.

As Sheriff, Reader received national attention in 2016 after eight members of the Rhoden family were shot execution-style in Pike County. The investigation, that also involved the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, took more than two years before arrests were made of George Wagner III and members of his family.