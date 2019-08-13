Former OSU President Ed Jennings dies at 82

TAMPA, Fla. (WCMH) — Former Ohio State University President Edward Jennings died over the weekend at the age of 82.

Jennings died August 10 at Tampa General Hospital.

He served as president of The Ohio State University between 1981 and 1990. He served as interim president in 2002.

Jennings also served as professor of finance in the Fisher College of Business until he retired in 2002.

Prior to his time at Ohio State, he served as President of the University of Wyoming.

Services for Jennings will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Bradenton, Florida in September.