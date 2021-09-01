Former Ohio state rep. Doug Green dies from COVID-19

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Former Ohio state representative Doug Green, 66, has died after battling COVID-19. Green represented Brown County and the 66th District at the Statehouse.

Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp issued a statement on Green’s passing.

“I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing today of Doug Green, my friend and former colleague in the Ohio House Of Representatives. He personified capable, constructive and caring public service. While proudly representing the people of Brown and Clermont Counties, he was instrumental in advancing important legislation to benefit all Ohioans.

“He worked to improve and modernize our transportation system and led efforts to pass ‘Maiden’s Law,’ a bill signed into law to prioritize the treatment of pregnant women struggling with addiction.

“He had a great spirit, warmth, and cheerfulness and connected with people in a way that was truly special, and helped make him an effective leader and state representative. A personal trademark was a consistent use of something green in his clothing around the Statehouse. I will miss Doug. I offer condolences personally and on behalf of the Ohio House of Representatives to his family, friends, and the community of the 66th House District that knew and loved him for so many years.”

Green previously served as Brown County auditor. Current Auditor Tom Spetnagel Jr. expressed his condolences on Facebook.

The Village of Fayette’s Police Department in Brown County also posted that they were saddened by the news.