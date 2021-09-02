Former Ohio State QB Art Schlichter released from prison, on parole for next 5 years

This Thursday, Sept. 15, 2011 file photo shows former Ohio State and NFL quarterback Art Schlichter, left, entering the Franklin County Common Pleas Court in Columbus, Ohio. Multiple individuals defrauded in a scheme perpetrated by an ex-Ohio State and NFL quarterback and his accomplice should receive money from the former player’s share of a national concussion settlement, an Ohio prosecutor is arguing. At issue is the case of former star player Schlichter, now serving a nearly 11-year sentence on federal fraud charges. Prosecutors say Schlichter promised college and NFL game tickets, including to the Super Bowl, but never delivered despite receiving thousands of dollars in payments.(AP Photo/Terry Gilliam, File)

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Former Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter has been released from the Trumbull Correctional Institution in Leavittsburg, Ohio.

Court records show Schlichter, 61, became eligible for parole June 13 and was released the next day.

Schlichter was serving time for federal fraud charges related to a ticket scheme in which he swindled millions of dollars from his victims.

The former Buckeye standout was drafted fourth overall by the Indianapolis Colts in 1982 and his name resurfaced this spring when Justin Fields was selected 11th overall, becoming the highest Ohio State quarterback drafted since Schlichter.

Before his most recent conviction, Schlichter spent 10 years in prison in Indiana for other gambling-related crimes.

Upon release in 2006, Schlichter wrote a book about his addiction, “Busted,” and became an anti-gambling crusader. But even as he railed against casinos during church appearances, he was racking up new gambling debts.