Former Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer’s restaurant to open Sept. 27

Former Ohio State University head football coach Urban Meyer’s Pint House is set to open in Dublin Sept. 27.

The new restaurant, a partnership between Meyer and Chris Corso of Corso Ventures, will officially open its doors to the public at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27 in advance of the Ohio State-Nebraska game the following day in Lincoln, Nebraska.

“As a native Ohioan and proud former coach of the greatest college football program in the country, I wanted to be a part of creating an experience worthy of Buckeye residents and fans all across the country,” Meyer said in a press release. “Based on my friendship with Chris Corso and my experience with his existing restaurants I was confident he was the partner to help make this concept a reality in my adopted hometown of Dublin. The community support, anticipation for the opening and the vision of the Corso Ventures team has surpassed even my notoriously high standards and I cannot wait to open our doors later this month.”

To celebrate the opening, area sports radio station 97.1 the Fan broadcast live on game day from the restaurant at 6632 Longshore Street.

Tickets to the Urban Meyer Pint House Kick-Off Party featuring food, drinks, music by DJ MDizzle, and the Ohio State Alumni Band on Sep. 26 are now available. Click here for more information.

Pint House joins a long list of dining and entertainment establishments at Bridge Park including REBoL, Cap City Fine Diner, Local Cantina, Fado Pub and Kitchen, Fukuryu Ramen, VASO Rooftop Lounge, Condado, Hen Quarter and many more. Bridge Park also has recently announced the second location of the North Market set to open in Spring 2020.

“We’re really enthusiastic to welcome Urban and Corso Ventures to Bridge Park,” said Brent Crawford, principal at Crawford Hoying. “We love bringing ‘firsts’ to the area and are all about supporting local and this project checks both of those boxes. Urban Meyer’s Pint House is going to be a very exciting addition to the central Ohio community and we couldn’t be happier to be a part of it.”

Urban Meyer’s Pint House will occupy 8,500 square-feet of space and will be double the size of the Short North Pint House.

The restaurant features a private event space called Urban’s 7-0 room.

The room, which will feature trophies and memorabilia from Urban’s career as a football coach, is named for Meyer’s record against That Team Up North.

It will also serve as a venue for fundraising events for the Urban and Shelley Meyer Foundation.

Corso said the community support for the restaurant has been overwhelming.

“In my career, I have opened 15 bars and restaurants here in central Ohio and while I am proud of all of them, I have to be honest and say that the anticipation and excitement for this Pint House far exceeds anything else my team and I have experienced,” said Corso in a press release.

“What started as a conversation with Urban at Forno just a few short months ago is close to becoming a reality and I cannot wait to unveil this concept to both football fans and foodies. I am confident it will be not only a vibrant and exuberant atmosphere on game days, but will become THE destination to celebrate all of life’s victories and major milestones.”