Former Columbus Public Safety Director reflects on 9/11 and lessons learned

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The man responsible for the safety and security of people living, visiting or working in Columbus back on 9/11 says it was a day that led to a renewed focus on what would appear to be the nearly impossible: preparing for the unknown.

But former Columbus Public Safety Director Mitchell Brown says it was the task presented to everyone from that day forward. NBC4 caught up with Brown at Friday’s 9/11 ceremony at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum in downtown Columbus.

Looking back on that day 18-years-ago Brown says he remembers confusion and calm.

“The skies were quiet. There were no airplanes in the skies for almost 3 or 4 days. I never remember that in my entire lifetime.

Brown also says 9/11 made everyone realize that anything can happen to anyone, anywhere, anytime and that in general it keeps us all on alert.

It’s a lesson that eventually led to the “See Something, Say Something” philosophy which Brown considers to be a good thing in terms of all of our safety.

“If something looks unusual, speak about it. There’s no harm. If there’s no problem then there’s no problem. But if you don’t, and something does take place, that’s a different situation,” said Brown.