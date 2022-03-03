COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State legend Charles “Chuck” Csuri, an American hero and innovator known as “the father of computer art,” died Sunday, Feb. 27 at his home in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. He was 99 years old.

Buckeye Years

Csuri was a three-year letterman for Ohio State from 1941-1943 and led the Buckeyes to their first national championship in 1942. His head coach, the legendary Paul Brown, dubbed Csuri “the perfect tackle.” He was named an All-American and voted the team’s Most Valuable Player during the title season.

He was selected in the 1944 NFL Draft by the Chicago Cardinals but declined to serve the United States in World War II.

War Hero

Csuri served in the U.S. Army from 1943-46, fighting in the Battle of the Bulge in 1944 and received a Bronze Star for heroism.

During his service, Csuri earned a certificate in engineering from the Newark College of Engineering in 1945. Following his Army service, Csuri returned to Ohio State to obtain his master’s degree in fine arts.

Father of Computer Art

Dubbed the “father of computer art” by Smithsonian, Csuri was an Ohio State professor of art education and computer and information science for more than 40 years.

During that time, The Ohio State University said: “Csuri led the development of code to produce art in new ways on computers . . . His early work in computer plotter drawings, computer animation and 3D imagery secured his spot as a pioneer in combining art with technology.”

Csuri is also known for creating the Advanced Computing Center for the Arts and Design (ACCAD) and co-founding the Ohio Supercomputer Center and Cranston/Csuri Productions, one of the first computer animation companies in the world.

Charles Csuri, left, an artist, and James Shaffer, a computer programmer, display a sample of a line drawing from a computer at Ohio State University in Columbus, Feb. 15, 1967. The two Ohio State faculty members have been using a computer to create line drawings. They say they have solved problems involved in using a computer to create sculpture or carvings in metal or plastic. (AP Photo)

Background

Csuri was born on July 4, 1922, in West Virginia to Hungarian immigrant parents.

Csuri met and married his wife, artist Lee Csuri, in the 1950s. They were married for 70 years. The couple had two children, Steven and Caroline. Csuri is preceded in death by Steven (2018) and Lee (2019). He is survived by his daughter, Caroline, and granddaughters Hannah and Emily Reagh.