Former Buckeye Alec Yoder makes U.S. men’s gymnastics Olympic team

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Former Ohio State Buckeye Alec Yoder qualified for the U.S. men’s gymnastics Olympic team Saturday by securing the individual specialist spot. This is his first time as an Olympian.

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI – JUNE 26: Alec Yoder competes on parallel bars during the Men’s competition of the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials at America’s Center on June 26, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI – JUNE 26: Alec Yoder competes on pommel horse during the Men’s competition of the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials at America’s Center on June 26, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI – JUNE 26: Brody Malone, Sam Mikulak, Yul Moldauer, Shane Wiskus and Alec Yoder pose after being selected to the 2021 U.S. Olympic Gymnastics team at the Men’s competition of the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials at America’s Center on June 26, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI – JUNE 24: Alec Yoder reacts after competing on the pommel horse during day 1 of the Men’s 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials at America’s Center on June 24, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI – JUNE 24: Sam Mikulak competes on the pommel horse during day 1 of the Men’s 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials at America’s Center on June 24, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI – JUNE 24: Sam Mikulak competes on the pommel horse during day 1 of the Men’s 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials at America’s Center on June 24, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Yoder, a 2019 Ohio State graduate, was an eight-time All-American for the Buckeyes between 2016 and 2019, including a three-time all-around All-American.

Yoder capped off his Buckeye career in April 2019 by winning a national championship on the pommel horse and earning All-American honors on the parallel bars.

Yoder, who is from Indianapolis, was the 2016 Big Ten Conference freshman of the year and a three-time first-team all-Big Ten performer. He helped Ohio State win consecutive Big Ten team championships in 2016 and 2017.

Yoder joins former Ohio State gymnast Misha Koudinov (2011-14) at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. A parallel bars specialist, Koudinov will be representing New Zealand for the second time at the Olympic Games.