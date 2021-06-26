Former Buckeye Alec Yoder makes U.S. men’s gymnastics Olympic team

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Former Ohio State Buckeye Alec Yoder qualified for the U.S. men’s gymnastics Olympic team Saturday by securing the individual specialist spot. This is his first time as an Olympian.
Yoder, a 2019 Ohio State graduate, was an eight-time All-American for the Buckeyes between 2016 and 2019, including a three-time all-around All-American.
Yoder capped off his Buckeye career in April 2019 by winning a national championship on the pommel horse and earning All-American honors on the parallel bars.
Yoder, who is from Indianapolis, was the 2016 Big Ten Conference freshman of the year and a three-time first-team all-Big Ten performer. He helped Ohio State win consecutive Big Ten team championships in 2016 and 2017.
Yoder joins former Ohio State gymnast Misha Koudinov (2011-14) at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. A parallel bars specialist, Koudinov will be representing New Zealand for the second time at the Olympic Games.