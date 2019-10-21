Former 10TV meteorologist facing child pornography charges in court Monday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Former 10TV Chief Meteorologist Mike Davis is facing a judge Monday after being indicted on four child pornography charges.

The Franklin County prosecutor said that over a period of several years, Davis downloaded a significant amount of pictures and videos of naked children.

Davis was indicted on two counts of Pandering Sexually-Oriented Matter Involving a Minor (F-2), one count of Pandering Sexually-Oriented Matter Involving a Minor (F-2), and one count of Pandering Sexually-Oriented Matter Involving a Minor (F-4), for a total of four counts.

It was the four most shocking images that were selected for indictment, according to Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien.

Davis was fired by WBNS the day after he was arrested in September.

