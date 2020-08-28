Football is back with social and physical distancing rules in place

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NBC4 Jobs

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — High school football is officially back in central Ohio.

On Thursday night, Hilliard Darby and Hilliard Davidson took the field while social distancing rules were in place on and off the field. Teams were cleared for competition with several health measures in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  

“Whatever we have to do so the boys can play and have the experience, we’ll do,” said Chad Hummell whose son is a senior.

Hummell sat in the stands next to his wife, Kelly. Family members can sit next to one another but must be separated from other families.

Some of the new rules include only family members and guardians are allowed at games, seating stickers on the stands, and specific entrances and exits. The game was much quieter without a student section. 

“It’s not optimal the way you’d want to go to a game but if it means they can play and have the experience, we’ll do it,” Hummell said.

With a limited number of fans allowed, local restaurants hosted watch parties for fans who could not see the game in person. Some Hilliard Davidson fans gathered at the Dublin Golf Cub and some Hilliard Darby fans gathered at Beef ‘O’Brady’s.  

“This is a little different, but the Hilliard community has been awesome,” said Jan Hoschak, owner of Beef ‘O’ Brady’s. “We’re really excited for the kids to be able to have a game, especially for the seniors.”  

Hilliard’s athletic directors worked together to create social distancing measures that worked at each of the city’s stadiums.

Hilliard Davidson ended up winning the game 17-13. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Football Friday Nite Videos

Local players sign National Letters of Intent

Pickerington Central tops Elder, wins second state title

Licking Valley state championship preview

Pickerington Central state title preview

Pickerington Central state championship preview

Football Friday Nite: Final Four edition

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE: East Knox vs. Springfield

Central Ohio shoppers say Black Friday is part of their Thanksgiving tradition

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS: Bishop Hartley vs Jonathan Alder

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS: Groveport vs Pickerington Central

Groveport-Pick Central compete for region title

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE: PLAYOFFS WEEK 2 Pt. 2

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS WEEK 2 Pt. 1

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS WEEK 2: Jackson at Jonathan Alder

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS WEEK 2: Trimble at Springfield Local

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFF WEEK 2: William Henry Harrison at St. Francis DeSales

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS WEEK 2: Dublin Jerome at Springfield

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS WEEK 2: Covington at Southeastern

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS WEEK 2: Walnut Ridge at La Salle

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools