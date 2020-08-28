Football is back with social and physical distancing rules in place

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — High school football is officially back in central Ohio.

On Thursday night, Hilliard Darby and Hilliard Davidson took the field while social distancing rules were in place on and off the field. Teams were cleared for competition with several health measures in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Whatever we have to do so the boys can play and have the experience, we’ll do,” said Chad Hummell whose son is a senior.

Hummell sat in the stands next to his wife, Kelly. Family members can sit next to one another but must be separated from other families.

Some of the new rules include only family members and guardians are allowed at games, seating stickers on the stands, and specific entrances and exits. The game was much quieter without a student section.

“It’s not optimal the way you’d want to go to a game but if it means they can play and have the experience, we’ll do it,” Hummell said.

With a limited number of fans allowed, local restaurants hosted watch parties for fans who could not see the game in person. Some Hilliard Davidson fans gathered at the Dublin Golf Cub and some Hilliard Darby fans gathered at Beef ‘O’Brady’s.

“This is a little different, but the Hilliard community has been awesome,” said Jan Hoschak, owner of Beef ‘O’ Brady’s. “We’re really excited for the kids to be able to have a game, especially for the seniors.”

Hilliard’s athletic directors worked together to create social distancing measures that worked at each of the city’s stadiums.

Hilliard Davidson ended up winning the game 17-13.