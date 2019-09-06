Football Friday Nite: Week 2 preview

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Week two of Football Friday Nite is here!
Here are the high school football games where NBC4 cameras will be:
- Hilliard Davidson at Hilliard Darby
- Belmont at Upper Arlington
- St. Francis DeSales at Jonathan Alder
- Gahanna at Dublin Coffman
- Hilliard Bradley at Olentangy Orange
- Canal Winchester at Olentangy Berlin
- Worthington Kilbourne at Westerville South
- Dublin Scioto at New Albany
- Licking Heights at Reynolrsburg
- Liberty Union at Bloom Carroll
- West Jeffersopn at Bishop Ready
Check back on this page for the latest scores and highlights. Join Jerod Smalley at 11:15 p.m. for another edition of Football Friday Nite.