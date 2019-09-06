Football Friday Nite: Week 2 preview

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Week two of Football Friday Nite is here!

Here are the high school football games where NBC4 cameras will be:

  • Hilliard Davidson at Hilliard Darby
  • Belmont at Upper Arlington
  • St. Francis DeSales at Jonathan Alder
  • Gahanna at Dublin Coffman
  • Hilliard Bradley at Olentangy Orange
  • Canal Winchester at Olentangy Berlin
  • Worthington Kilbourne at Westerville South
  • Dublin Scioto at New Albany
  • Licking Heights at Reynolrsburg
  • Liberty Union at Bloom Carroll
  • West Jeffersopn at Bishop Ready

Check back on this page for the latest scores and highlights. Join Jerod Smalley at 11:15 p.m. for another edition of Football Friday Nite.

