Football Friday Nite Player of the Week: Carson Gresock, Upper Arlington

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Week 1 of the high school football season was highlighted by Upper Arlington’s comeback victory over Reynoldsburg. The Golden Bears trailed 41-21 in the second half but stormed back to beat the Raiders 42-41 thanks to a touchdown on a 4th and 4 with less than 30 seconds remaining.

A huge reason for the victory was the performance of senior running back Carson Gresock who rushed for a career-high 384 yards and four touchdowns in the win.

Gresock has been Upper Arlington’s starting running back since his sophomore year and is getting recruited by several schools, including a few Division I programs.

