Food collective’s $30 million campaign will help hungry Ohioans

A campaign to raise funds to serve hungry Ohioans is well under way to meeting its goal.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A $30 million campaign from Mid-Ohio Food Collective to connect families with healthy food has met 80% of its goal after launch on Thursday.

‘Rooted in You-The Campaign to Re-imagine Ending Hunger’ will connect families to healthy food, meet the increased demand from COVID-19 effects, and work to end hunger in Columbus, the collective said in a press release.

From March 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021, more than 200,400 families have made over 1,260,000 visits to a partner agency across MOFC’s 20-county footprint, including over 64,000 new families who have never before asked for food assistance in the time that MOFC has been collecting data.

The money will go to five initiatives according to the press release:

Mid-Ohio Markets will get the right food, in the right place, at the right time, providing a dignified shopping experience to access fresh food as part of MOFC’s ‘Food is Health’ strategy.

Mid-Ohio Farm on the Hilltop will create an ‘Edufarm’ as a place where Hilltop neighbors can convene and be in community.

Data and Insights to distribute food in the right quantities, and connect hungry neighbors to other services and resources they need.

Mid-Ohio Food Collective Facility where convenient, nutritious food is prepared for families to take home to their tables.

Enhanced Annual Fund because the pandemic will result in a good 3 – 5 years for our neighbors to get back on their feet.

Mid-Ohio Food Collective is the umbrella organization for Mid-Ohio Foodbank, our anchor asset, Mid-Ohio Farm, Mid-Ohio Markets, Mid-Ohio Farmacy and Mid-Ohio Kitchen. The Mid-Ohio Food Collective has a network of 680 partner agencies across 20 counties to connect those in need to food, the press release said.