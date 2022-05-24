BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WCMH) – Another man who pleaded guilty to charges related to the death of Bowling Green State University student Stone Foltz testified in court Tuesday.

Daylen Dunson was the president of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity the night prosecutors said Foltz, 20, from Delaware, Ohio, was pledging the fraternity. Foltz died from intoxication March 4, 2021.

Dunson testified that he first heard about an ambulance outside of Foltz’ apartment about an hour and a half after he left.

The prosecutor asked Dunson to read a group text message between active members about Foltz drinking a bottle of alcohol, but the attorney for defendant Jacob Krinn asked whose choice it was for new members to drink at big-little events.

“’Everybody in this fraternity killed a bottle,’” Dunson said, reading the message. “’If you can’t handle it, see ya. Can’t make it – the cut.’ Benjamin Sakovick responded with, ‘Ethan, the point was to watch them after they killed the bottle.’”

Defense attorney Samuel Shamansky asked Dunson, “The choice to consume alcohol at this big-little event was solely and strictly the choice of the pledge, correct?”

Dunson replied, “Correct.”

“Nothing was mandatory, correct,” Shamansky asked. Again, Dunson replied, “Correct.”

Krinn, of Delaware, and Troy Henrickson, of Grove City, are both facing multiple charges in Foltz’ death.

Dunson, of Cleveland, pleaded guilty May 5 to several charges, including reckless homicide and tampering with evidence.

Foltz died three days after he was put on life support. Henrickson and Jacob Krinn are both facing multiple charges, including involuntary manslaughter and reckless homicide.

In addition to Dunson, five others have pled guilty in the case:

Jarrett Prizel, of Olean, New York, pleaded guilty April 22 to reckless homicide, a third-degree felony.

Benjamin Boyers, of Sylvania, Ohio, pleaded guilty April 26 to reckless homicide in addition to obstructing justice, a fifth-degree felony, and seven counts of hazing, all fourth-degree misdemeanors.

Canyon Caldwell, of Dublin, pleaded guilty April 27 to a charge of obstructing justice and eight counts of misdemeanor hazing.

counts of misdemeanor hazing.

Niall Sweeney, Erie, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in September to felony tampering with evidence as well as misdemeanor hazing

Aaron Lehane, of Loveland, Ohio, pleaded guilty in October 2021 to hazing, obstructing justice, obstructing official business, and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws.

Foltz’s death as well as the hazing-related death of Ohio University student Collin Wiant in November 2018, led to the passage of Ohio’s anti-hazing law Collin’s Law in July 2021.