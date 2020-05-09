Flower deliveries to care facilities change drastically for Mother’s Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Some local long-term care facilities and flower shops are getting ready for Mother’s Day flower deliveries, which will look much different than in previous years.

“It’s kind of like a whole new ball game,” said Steve Hoover, manager at Fifth Ave. Floral Company.

In the past, Hoover said deliveries have been made at the front desks of facilities or even been brought directly to residents’ rooms. This year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he says the shop’s working with a couple long-term care facilities that are having flowers delivered at loading docks. He also says flowers are held for a period of time before being given to residents.

The days leading up to Mother’s Day are always busy at the shop but because of the pandemic, he says this year is even busier.

“Most retail stores are closed so they can’t go out shopping for mom,” Hoover said. “A lot of people can’t even go to visit their moms, so they’re just having us do all the leg work for them.”

Many of those deliveries go to long-term care facilities. A spokesperson for Ohio Living tells NBC4 if flower deliveries come, all vases or boxes will be disinfected before flowers are given to residents. Sharon Brooke Assisted Living in Newark is also taking additional steps so residents can safely get flowers.

According to Miranda Lazar, senior director of nursing at Sharon Brooke Assisted Living, flowers will be delivered outside. Any packaging or vases will be cleaned and then bouquets will sit in a holding area before being delivered by staff to residents.

“We just want to make sure that everything we’re bringing in we’ve disinfected properly and let them sit for the period of time to ensure that those deliveries aren’t bringing in the virus,” said Lazar.

Even though normal visits cannot happen, staff are taking extra steps to make sure residents still feel the love from their families.

“It’s just that thought that they know someone out there is thinking of them, wishing they could be with them,” she said. “Those flowers will last longer than just Mother’s Day so it’s a reminder for them for the week to come that their families still there, still thinking of them.”

According to spokespeople for both Ohio Living and OSU Wexner Medical Center, flower deliveries can be made to the hospitals. It’s a good idea to check with flower shops to see if they are delivering to hospitals.