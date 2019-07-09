Florida woman accused of picking nose, sticking fingers in ice cream; urinating on ice cream maker

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say a St. Pete woman was caught on camera picking her nose and sticking her fingers in ice cream. She is also accused of using an ice cream maker as a toilet, according to an affidavit.

Police reviewed surveillance store from an undisclosed business in the 19800 block of Gulf Blvd. in Indian Shores.

They said on June 17, Jung Soon Wypcha was seen using the bathroom with the door open on five separate occasions. She later walked over to a freezer containing cartons of organic ice cream. A video shows her opening the freezer and putting her hand into the ice cream containers, then picking her nose and sticking her hands in the frozen dessert.

Another video allegedly shows her opening the freezer door and spitting on the containers.

Two days later, Wypcha was seen leaving the bathroom and moving some boxes that were blocking the freezer. Police said she tried to access the freezer, but could not get it to open.

Police said Wypcha tried to use the restroom again on June 22, but the door was locked and she couldn’t open it, so she used a Lulu’s ice cream bucket, which is used to churn ice cream, as a toilet. Then she emptied her urine in a sink marked “rinse.” Police said the sink was being used to wash ice cream folding utensils and mixing bowls. After that, she put her hands inside the freezer again, but it’s unclear if they had been washed.

Police said Wypcha’s actions caused the store to close and destroy approximately $2,000 worth of products to ensure public safety.

It’s unclear if she was employed by the business or if it ever reopened.

Wypcha was arrested on July 8 for criminal mischief and violating Florida’s Anti-Tampering Act.