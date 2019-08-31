Floria woman delivers unique warning message for residents ordered to evacuate: Be safe not extinct

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida (WFLA) – Yes, you can say only in Florida, and particularly only in Florida ahead of a hurricane. A Tampa native was seen dressed up Saturday morning as a dinosaur outside a gas station in Cape Canaveral, Florida, with a warning for residents.

Princess Tierra Rex says she shows up at places around Cocoa Beach and Cape Canaveral just to make people smile.

“I do it for fun, absolutely for fun,” she said.

However, her message this weekend is serious. She wants people to be safe, not extinct.

That comes after the Brevard County Sheriff ordered a mandatory evacuation for parts of the county starting at 8 a.m. on Sunday.

The evacuation is set for people living on the barrier island, in low-lying and flood-prone areas, mobile homes and anyone with disabilities.

More than 18 inches of rain is expected in the area.