Floodwaters recede in parts of central Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH)—Stormcroft Avenue and Stoneshead Court near Cooper Road in Columbus were both flooded early Tuesday morning.

According to Columbus Division of Fire Batallion Chief Steve Martin, firefighters rescued approximately 50 people from their homes in the area, adding that about 100 residences were impacted by the flooding.

By mid-afternoon, after the waters went down, many residents returned to the neighborhood to assess the damage.

“All the carpets in the room are soaked with water,” said resident Christine Wilkerson. “The floors are all damaged. The deck is damaged.”

Wilkerson explained that she and her family will stay in a hotel until it is safe to return home, and adding she has concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m not very comfortable, because I have a 5-year-old and a 13-year-old,” she said. “They both have asthma. I don’t want to put my kids around germs, but there’s more germs here, too, because there’s very disgusting, dirty water in the house, but I don’t have a choice.”

The American Red Cross (ARC) is helping those impacted by flooding. If you are in need of assistance from the ARC, you can call 800-733-2767 (800-RED-CROSS.)