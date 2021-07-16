Strong storms with wind, heavy rain moving through central Ohio, flash flood watch into Saturday

FLASH FLOOD WATCH UNTIL 2 P.M. SATURDAY

COLUMBUS (WCMH)–A line of heavy thunderstorms will advance northeast across central Ohio, along with scattered showers and storms, through early evening. Hard downpours, strong winds, and frequent lightning, are the main threats.

A warm, muggy southwesterly flow will interact with a slow-moving cold front draped across Lower Michigan and northern Indiana to focus rain and thunderstorms across the Ohio Valley through Saturday.

A flash flood watch is in effect through Saturday for central and northern Ohio.

A low-pressure area will ripple along a cold front and move across Ohio early Saturday, which will continue to trigger showers and storms. The front will push south of the state Saturday night, ushering in drier air Sunday.

Behind the front, the air will be a little less humid Sunday early next week, with sunshine and a few clouds.

Forecast

  • Friday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, storms. High 85
  • Tonight: Showers, storms, with heavy rain at times. Low 70
  • Saturday: Showers, storms. High 79
  • Sunday: Partly sunny, stray shower. High 83 (65)
  • Monday: Mostly sunny. High 86 (63)
  • Tuesday: Sunny, warm. High 88 (66)
  • Wednesday: Partly sunny, shower possible. High 85 (67)
  • Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 87 (65)

