WOOD COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Five men were sentenced Thursday in connection with the March 4, 2021 hazing death of Stone Foltz.

Sentence details

Daylen Dunson (President of the fraternity chapter): sentenced to 3 years of community control sanctions, 21 days in the Wood County Justice Center

Jarrett Prizel (Assistant New Member Educator): sentenced to 2 years of community control sanctions, 28 days in the Wood County Justice Center

Niall Sweeney (Vice President and resident of house where event took place): sentenced to 2 years of community control sanctions, 14 days in the Wood County Justice Center

Benjamin Boyers (Sergeant-at-Arms and resident of house where event took place): sentenced to 2 years of community control sanctions

Aaron Lehane (resident of house where event took place): sentenced to 2 years of community control sanctions

All defendants received an additional 28 days of electronic home monitoring and 100 hours of community service. For all defendants except Lehane, the court could have ordered prison time, but held that in reserve pending successful completion of community control sanctions, or probation. The court suspended jail time over Lehane pending his compliance with the terms of his probation.

All the cases stem from a Bowling Green fraternity event on March 4, 2021 that included having new members, or pledges, drink copious amounts of alcohol. One of the new members, Stone Foltz, consumed a liter bottle of Evan Williams 86-proof bourbon. Later that night, he was taken to his apartment and left unconscious by Jacob Krinn and others.

Foltz was found by a roommate some time later and subsequently was taken to Wood County Hospital, and then transported to the Toledo Hospital. He died on March 7th, never regaining consciousness.

The Lucas County Coroner ruled his death as “fatal ethanol intoxication during hazing incident.” During the police investigation, several members lied to the police about the incident and engaged in destroying both physical and electronic evidence of the event.