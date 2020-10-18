Five car pileup in south Hilltop

News
Posted: / Updated:

Accident at West Mound Street and Harrisburg Pike.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A five-car pileup in south Hilltop resulted in three people going to area hospitals, according to dispatchers at the Columbus Division of Police.

The accident at West Mound Street and Harrisburg Pike happened at about 9:00 p.m. and was originally though to involve only two cars. But as more information arrived, five cars were thought to be involved.

Medics took a child to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in stable condition, a person to Grant Medical Center in stable condition, and a third person to OSU Main in stable condition.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools