COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A five-car pileup in south Hilltop resulted in three people going to area hospitals, according to dispatchers at the Columbus Division of Police.

The accident at West Mound Street and Harrisburg Pike happened at about 9:00 p.m. and was originally though to involve only two cars. But as more information arrived, five cars were thought to be involved.

Medics took a child to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in stable condition, a person to Grant Medical Center in stable condition, and a third person to OSU Main in stable condition.