Fiserv, Inc. plans to reduce workforce in the next several months

Dundalk, 2 July 2012 – PayPal, the leading global online payments company, opened the doors to its newest operations centre today in Dundalk and welcomed nearly 60 employees to the site. Louise Phelan, vice president of global operations for PayPal in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, said “I am delighted to welcome our first employees to Dundalk. Today 60 people started working here and by the end of this year we will have over 200 people in Dundalk with 1,000 by 2015. Our new employees have joined PayPal at an exciting time. Our vision is to help people pay for things anytime, anywhere and on any device connected to the internet. We’re reimagining money to work better for consumers and businesses at a time when the line between the online world and the high street is breaking down. Our new teammates in Dundalk will help us create the future of money.” The new Dundalk Operations Centre is eBay Inc.’s third site in Ireland, complementing PayPal and eBay locations in Dublin. The PayPal centre in Dundalk is responsible for customer service, risk operations, merchant services and sales across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. PayPal is seeking to fill roles across a range of activities including customer support, operations, finance, sales and compliance. More information about these employment opportunities can be found at www.paypaljobsireland.com or www.jobs.ebaycareers.com PayPal’s European operation centre opened in Dublin in 2003. Since then the number of staff has increased from just 25 to more than 1,400 today. In 2009, PayPal invested €15 million in the establishment of a European Centre of Excellence in Blanchardstown, with the support of IDA Ireland. The Dublin centre manages all direct customer contact for PayPal’s businesses across Europe, the Middle East and Africa and its nearly 42 million active accounts in these regions.

COLUMBUS, (WCMH)– Fiverv has announced its plan to reduce its workforce over the next several months, according to an Ohio Jobs press release.

The reduction will come in waves and will affect at least 102 employees in the company’s Dublin office.

The first reduction will come on March 31 and will affect 6 employees. The second reduction will occur on April 30 and will impact 96 employees.

The reductions are said to be permanent. The current employees aren’t represented by a union and have no bumping rights.

The company’s 2019 fourth-quarter fiscal and full-year report states it expects to see 6 to 8 percent of internal revenue growth this year.

Fiserv is a provider of financial services technology solutions.