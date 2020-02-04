Fiserv, Inc. plans to reduce workforce in the next several months

COLUMBUS, (WCMH)– Fiverv has announced its plan to reduce its workforce over the next several months, according to an Ohio Jobs press release.
The reduction will come in waves and will affect at least 102 employees in the company’s Dublin office.
The first reduction will come on March 31 and will affect 6 employees. The second reduction will occur on April 30 and will impact 96 employees.
The reductions are said to be permanent. The current employees aren’t represented by a union and have no bumping rights.
The company’s 2019 fourth-quarter fiscal and full-year report states it expects to see 6 to 8 percent of internal revenue growth this year.
Fiserv is a provider of financial services technology solutions.