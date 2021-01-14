First-time Ohio jobless claims remain steady

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services reports that 37,309 Ohioans filed for initial unemployment in the last week.

The number is slightly lower than December’s numbers of approximately 38,000 initial jobless claims and about 13% of last year’s peak.

However, ODJFS reports that the numbers for the past 43 weeks (2,135,163) comes in higher than the combined total of those filed during the last five years.

In addition, more than 30,000 Ohioans received Pandemic Unemployment Assistance last week. In total ODJFS has issued more than $7.6 billion in PUA payments to more than 825,000 Ohioans.