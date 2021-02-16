First smartphone-enabled, at-home COVID-19 test kit waits for FDA approval

A rapid-results at-home test kit for COVID-19 is currently going through FDA approval.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Kroger announced Tuesday plans for the COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test Kit, the first one that uses a smartphone and a physical test similar to a pregnancy test.

If approved by the FDA through emergency use authorization, the test would bypass labs and telemedicine and take the COVID-19 tests into the home, nationwide.

Gauss, one of the test developers, made 1.5 million tests in January, which are ready to distribute as soon as approval happens. They can produce up to 30 million tests per month, Kroger said in a press release.

In trials the tests showed a 93% positive agreement and 99% negative percent agreement compared to high-sensitivity, emergency-use-authorized PCR tests, the release said.

“To use the test, patients follow simple step-by-step video instructions in an app to properly collect the nasal swab and complete the rapid antigen test. After 15 minutes, the app prompts the patient to scan their rapid test,” Kroger said in its release.

“The app uses patent-pending, artificial-intelligence-based technology to provide patients with their results in seconds, helping minimize reader variability. To fulfill legal reporting requirements, the consumer-friendly app seamlessly also shares the reliable, secure and HIPAA-compliant results with appropriate public health agencies.”

Kroger Health will have the tests ready to buy at its pharmacies, over the counter, or through its website at Kroger.com.