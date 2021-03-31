First responders to escort fallen Newark Police Chief to funeral home

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — The body of Newark Police Chief Steven Baum will receive a first responder escort from Licking Memorial Hospital to a local funeral home Wednesday evening.

According to Newark Division of Police Sergeant Clint Eskins, the procession will begin around 5:30 p.m. and will include members of the Newark Division of Police, the Newark Fire Department, and several other local law enforcement agencies.

Eskins said the escort will proceed from McMillen Dr. onto W. Main St. and onto N. 21 St. to the Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home.

Baum died Tuesday night after a medical emergency at his home.

He was taken to Licking Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Mayor Jeff Hall and the Newark Division of Police said in a statement.

Baum served as a member of the Newark Division of Police from 1993 until 2016. He was promoted to detective in 1999, sergeant in 2004, and Captain in 2010.

He was appointed the city’s safety director in 2016, a post he held until July 2020, when he became Chief of Police.