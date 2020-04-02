First responders make adjustments

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Firefighters with the Truro Township Fire Department are operating out of two facilities in response to the COVID-19 crisis.



Before the pandemic impacted Ohio, the firefighters were stationed out of one building due to the construction of the new Fire Station 161.



As the virus spread, community leaders and fire officials decided to station about half of the department at the Reynoldsburg Community Center YMCA.



“We just felt that it was important given the virus and how it spreads,” Chief Jeff Sharps said. “The distancing of our members gives us a better chance to reduce the threat of illness going through our ranks.”



Typically, 13 crew members are on duty at once. With the rearrangement, about five or six firefighters and paramedics will be based out of the community center.



“We’re up and running and we’re ready to answer calls just like we are every day, 365 days a year,” Sharps said.



A tent has been erected outside of the community center to protect one engine and one medic when they are not being used for runs.



“This is going to be here as long as it needs to be,” Sharps said. “As long as this crisis dictates us being here, we’re going to be here.”



To date, no Truro Township firefighters have tested positive for COVID-19.