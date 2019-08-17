Firefighters battling 3-alarm blaze in east Columbus

News

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Firefighters are battling a third-alarm fire in east Columbus.

The fire was reported around 7:30 p.m. at a commercial property on the 300 block of Centab Drive. It appears the blaze is coming from MillTech, a cabinet manufacturer.

Battalion Chief Steve Martin with the Columbus Division of Fire said no injuries have been reported at this time.

NBC4 has a crew at the scene and will provide updates as more information becomes available.

