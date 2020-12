COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus firefighter suffered minor injuries after a hit-skip accident in east Columbus Friday night.

According to Columbus Fire Chief Steve Martin, the firefighter was assigned to medic 23 when the accident occurred at approximately 8:07 p.m. on South Hamilton Road and Simpson Drive.

As a precautionary measure, the firefighter was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition, Martin said.

There is no further information available at this time.