Fire training sends smoke into the sky above Dublin Sunday

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) –You may have seen heavy smoke near downtown Dublin Sunday, but not to worry: it was all part of a training exercise for firefighters.

According to Captain Matt Scarbury with the Washington Fire Department, the city let his crews use a house scheduled to be demolished for practice.

The company had about 40 members on the scene running through different scenarios for their crews to take notes from.

On Sunday, the fire department took part in training for a basement fire, which Scarbury said is one of the many dangerous types of fires the company fights.

“The fire is below us, so we’re walking across the burned material already and it’s a dangerous time for us to be inside the building,” Scarbury said.

Sunday was the company’s final training session at the site.