COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus firefighters are on the scene of a blaze at the Taco Bell restaurant on Morse Rd.

Crews were dispatched early this morning.

“Upon our arrival we saw the building was fully involved in flames,” said Columbus Fire Chief Steve Martin. “We began and are maintaining a defense attack posture, meaning we are throwing water from outside the building.”

No injuries have been reported.

