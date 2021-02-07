Fire destroys Grove City home

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — A home is destroyed after a fire Sunday afternoon in Grove City.

According to the Pleasant Township Fire Department Chief Brian Taylor, the fire started in a garage before spreading to the single-dwelling home on the 6000 block of Darby Boulevard.

Everyone inside the home at the time was able to escape safely, Taylor said. He added that the house is a total loss.

Taylor said firefighters were dispatched to the scene at 4:37 p.m.

No further information is available at this time.