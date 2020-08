COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – There was an apartment fire on the west side of Columbus, overnight Sunday.

The Columbus Division of Fire says one unit was heavily damaged and another unit had minor damage in the 5500 block of Bourbon Street around 1:40 a.m.

According to fire personal, the resident got out in time. They also stated that the firewall between the two apartments stopped the fire from spreading any further.

Firefighters continue to investigate the incident.