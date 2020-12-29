Fire Chief: Ambulance delayed getting to Andre’ Hill scene by police cars

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Fire Chief said police vehicles blocking the way prevented EMS responders from arriving to the scene of the Andre’ Hill shooting sooner.

As part of his investigation, Columbus Department of Police Chief Thomas Quinlan found there was a “protracted delay” in EMTs responding to the scene, according to investigation documents released Monday.

Columbus Department of Fire Chief Steve Martin said the shorter route to the scene on Oberlin Drive “was completely blocked off by police vehicles, causing them additional travel time.”

Martin said the fire department has begun its own investigation into the EMS response time for the shooting, adding if the investigation finds anything, the department will make the necessary changes.

Martin’s full statement is below:

“We have initiated an internal investigation to examine our response to this run from the time we received the call from police dispatchers until the time we arrived at the scene. There are several unknowns we have to resolve but one of the things we have already discovered is the first due medic was rerouted because the shorter route was completely blocked off by police vehicles, causing them additional travel time. If the investigation results in areas we can improve, we will make those changes.” Columbus Fire Chief Steve Martin

Hill was fatally shot by Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy on Dec. 22 inside the garage of a home on 1000 block of Oberlin Drive.

Quinlan said his investigation found “no officers at the scene administered first air or provided reassurance to Mr. Hill until several minutes later.”

Coy was terminated from the Columbus Police Department Monday.