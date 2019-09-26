Fire Ball victim’s mother testifies before Senate committee for Tyler’s Law

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s been two years since the horrific Fire Ball ride malfunctioned killing one and injuring seven others.

Today there was a senate hearing for House Bill 189, better known as Tyler’s Law, which would strengthen safety regulations for amusement rides across Ohio.

“On July 26, 2017, it began like any summer day for our family except this was opening day for the Ohio State Fair,” said Amber Duffield.

Duffield is the mother of Tyler Jarrell, who was killed when the Fire Ball broke apart mid-ride. The bill is named after him.

Duffield stood in front of the Senate Agriculture and Natural Resource Committee to give her voice to the passage of H.B. 189.

“We know that we cannot change past, but I am hopeful that we can restore confidence that as much as humanly possible we can be safer,” she said.

The bill would put into place regulations to make amusement rides safer.

Some of those changes include better training for ride inspectors and making professional engineers a part of the inspection process so they are able to offer advice on how to continue to monitor amazement rides moving forward.

Even after giving her testimony, Duffield still fears the worst.

“There is still that stone of dread that we will enter the new year and not have something for next year’s season,” Duffield said.

She expressed gratitude for the governor and director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture for allocating money and making changes to the ride inspection.

However, until this bill becomes law, she will be the voice to make sure what happened to her son will never happen again.

“As long as there’s a breath, I will continue to fight for Ohio and safety,” she said.

There will be another hearing for Tyler’s Law before it’s voted on and possibly sent to the Senate floor.