Fire Ball ride to be dismantled and inspected at Ohio State Fairgrounds

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The bend and snap of metal caused the Fireball to break apart in the air, killing one and hurting seven others. Keziah Lewis’ lawyer Bart Keyes said she is still recovering in the hospital nearly two months later.

“She’s also one of the strongest people I’ve ever met. every time that I’ve visited with her. she’s been in the most positive spirits that you could be given the situation,” said Keyes.

Seeing the ride at the fairgrounds serves as a reminder of that tragic day, but soon that will change. Keyes said the ride will start coming down Saturday morning, all while being inspected by independent experts.

“As we do that we are gong to be expecting the ride to see things like the gondolas that did not break off, what kind of corrosion is inside those arms, what kind of water intrusion is there,” said Keyes.

He says they will also look at the other pieces of the ride to see how thin the steel has gotten. As you may remember authorities said corrosion caused the metal beam holding the seat to wear down and break apart.

“So we are going to look at the other parts of the ride, the other seats and the arms holding them to see if there are similar problems there,” said Keyes.

Keyes said there is no telling how long this next inspection will take, but all of the lawyers for the riders will be there watching every step of this process.

The inspection starts Saturday at 8a.m but it is not open to the public. Keyes said the ride will be taken to a storage unit until the lawsuits are over.