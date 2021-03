COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–The YWCA caught fire Friday night. Investigators said crews contained the fire at 65 S. 4th Street on the fifth floor. They believe started in a kitchen.

Investigators also found one person dead and believe this person’s death has nothing to do with the fire and most likely has been dead for a couple of days.

At least 90 people were evacuated from the building, and the Red Cross is working to find shelter for those who have been displaced.