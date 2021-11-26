COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–When it comes to spending money during the holidays and especially Black Friday and Cyber Monday, there is another option that many should be doing.

“I want you to think about shopping, but I want you to think about saving money as you do it,” said Brokers International CEO Mike Williams.

Create an email account that you don’t need, or at least only for shopping. When businesses ask for it, you will also get a discount of 10 to 15 percent.

Using an email for shopping will keep your main email account from getting a lot of spam.

When you go shopping at box stores, take big bills and not small bills.

“Studies have shown it’s a lot tougher to break a $50 or $100 bill than it is to break a $10 or a $5 bill,” said Willaims. “Believe it or not, the fatter your wallet, the less you’ll spend.”

The last thing to consider is buying gift cards at box stores to pay for your shopping. A lot of them are offering gift cards at less than face value.

Since it’s the end of the year, make sure you’ve maxed out all contributions to all retirement accounts.

Double-check your beneficiary list on all policies to make sure that people who should get any funds from them are actually getting the money.

Any medical expense or flexible spending accounts through work are being used and spent before the end of the year. This will help you take advantage of the tax benefits.