COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)-The medicare enrollment period opened Oct. 15 and closes Dec. 7.

“This is the period if you’re on Medicare, you want to go ahead and change from one plan to another,” said Ameriprise Financialist Jeff Gilbert.

Original Medicare has no geographical restrictions. This is perfect for someone who travels to Florida a lot, for example, whereas in Medicare Advantage there are geographic restrictions.

If you turn 65 years of age after the enrollment period, you have three months before your birthday month and three months after. That gives you a seven-month period to sign up outside of the typical enrollment period.