Fighting the opioid crisis

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–The African American Male Wellness Agency is bringing attention to the growing opioid crisis among Columbus’ Black communit

The agency hosted a press conference inside the Franklin County Public Health Department, speaking out to their community over an increasing number of Black overdose deaths due to opioids.

“What we know, is that now the opioid epidemic is something that’s right in our backyard and affecting us directly,” said Marlon Platt who is the Executive Director of the African American Male Wellness Agency.

Platt explained over the past year they have seen a 35 percent increase in opioid overdose deaths and are working to address this crisis by reaching out to local churches, community centers, and barbershops to help spread the word and distribute Narcan Resource Kits.

“These are all places that African Americans frequent. So in order for us to do impactful work, to engage this community, to get this information to them who need it the most, we have to go where they are,” said Platt.

“It’s very crucial you know we’ve seen clients and families dealing with addiction and things of that nature,” said Emmett Brown, a Columbus native.

Brown works as a barber at Supreme Cuts in Columbus.

He’s witnessed the harm opioid addiction can cause and wants to stop it from happening to anyone in his community again. The same goes for Columbus’ faith leaders like Pastor Frederick LaMarr.

“I just think because people rely upon the churches and faith leaders, even with this COVID thing, they rely upon the faith leaders. So we got to be the first ones to lead the way,” said Pastor LaMarr.