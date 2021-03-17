Festivals 2021: Pumpkin donuts, balloons, rides, and music are back! But some fairs still virtual

Oversized pumpkins are back! The Circleville Pumpkin Show plans to go ahead in 2021.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — By Yes, Virtual, Undecided, or Nope!, here’s a roundup of what’s ahead for festival goers in 2021.

YES!

Lancaster Festival, July 24-31 2021. The Lancaster Festival celebrates the artistic creativity of all cultures, serving as the foundation of year-round community efforts to nurture participation in the arts.

All Ohio Balloon Fest: August 12-14, 2021. Make sure to join us for an experience you won’t soon forget!

Columbus Food Truck Festival: August 20-21, 2021. We are planning “as if” it’s going to happen with the same passion and organization as years past. 70 food trucks, 30 crafters and 20 bands. 10th anniversary year!

Millersport Sweet Corn Festival: September 1 – September 3 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and September 4 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. We hope you all will join us in 2021!!

Lost Lands Music Festival: Sept 24-26. Music festival in Legend Valley.

Columbus Italian Festival: Scheduled to run October 4 -10 (check website for events and times)

Circleville Pumpkin Show: October 20-23, 2021. Organizers say: “We’ll see you this year!” Attracts over 400,000 visitors, 100,000 pumpkin donuts sold. Arts, crafts, baked goods, and art show. Community has only 12,000 people.

VIRTUAL:

Columbus Asian Festival: May 29-30, Digitally streamed.

Comfest: Due to ongoing concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic and the limits established for large events, Community Festival (ComFest) will not take place at Goodale Park on June 25, 26, and 27, 2021.

Pride: Virtual in June 2021, virtual PRIDE March broadcast on June 19.

UNDECIDED:

Columbus Arts Festival: Schedules for the 2021 Festival will be posted in May.

Dublin Irish Festival: We continue to monitor and evaluate what kind of event will be most appropriate for the 2021 Dublin Irish Festival. We will announce our plans once they are final.

Grove City Wine and Arts Festival: June 18, 19, 2021, There is a possibility that with the COVID-19 pandemic, that the event may be cancelled. We have set a date of May 14th to make a decision to move forward or cancel.

Highball: Nothing on website yet.

Marion Popcorn Festival: No news yet from Marion.

Ohio State Fair: We continue to monitor and evaluate options for the 2021 Ohio State Fair, July 28 – August 8, 2021. Plans will be announced once they are final.

Worthington Arts Festival: The 2021 Worthington Arts Festival is currently being evaluated for feasibility. Check back for updates and guidance.

NOPE:

Delaware Arts Festival: Next date is May 14-15, 2022.

Jazz and Ribs: Will not take place in July 2021. Hot ribs, cool jazz will return in 2022!